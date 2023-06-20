Amendment to specifications of Chinese metallurgical coke export price
Fastmarkets has made an amendment to the specifications of its Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment following a one-month consultation.
The consultation took place over May 19-June 16.
The coke strength after reaction (CSR) for this price has been amended to 65% from 62% to align more closely with the most common coke products traded in the spot market.
The specifications after the amendment are as follows:
MB-COA-0006 - Coke 65% CSR, fob China, $/tonne
Quality: 30-90mm; range 25-100mm
CSR: 65%; minimum 63%
Volatile matter: 1.5%; range 1-1.5%
Ash: 12.5%; range 11-13.5%
Sulphur: 0.65%; range 0.4-0.8%
Phosphorus: 0.035%
Cargo type: Non-blended
Basis: fob Tianjin
Quantity: 35,000 tonnes; minimum 5,000 tonnes
Laycan: Within 45 days
Publication: Weekly, Tuesday, at 7pm Singapore time
To provide feedback on this weekly assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Olivia Zhang/Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Olivia Zhang/Paul Lim, re: amendment to the specifications of Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment.”
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.