Amendment to specifications of Chinese metallurgical coke export price

The consultation took place over May 19-June 16.

The coke strength after reaction (CSR) for this price has been amended to 65% from 62% to align more closely with the most common coke products traded in the spot market.

The specifications after the amendment are as follows:

MB-COA-0006 - Coke 65% CSR, fob China, $/tonne

Quality: 30-90mm; range 25-100mm

CSR: 65%; minimum 63%

Volatile matter: 1.5%; range 1-1.5%

Ash: 12.5%; range 11-13.5%

Sulphur: 0.65%; range 0.4-0.8%

Phosphorus: 0.035%

Cargo type: Non-blended

Basis: fob Tianjin

Quantity: 35,000 tonnes; minimum 5,000 tonnes

Laycan: Within 45 days

Publication: Weekly, Tuesday, at 7pm Singapore time

To provide feedback on this weekly assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Olivia Zhang/Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Olivia Zhang/Paul Lim, re: amendment to the specifications of Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

