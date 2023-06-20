Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Markets we serve Metals and mining

Amendment to specifications of Chinese metallurgical coke export price

Fastmarkets has made an amendment to the specifications of its Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment following a one-month consultation.

June 20, 2023
By Olivia Zhang
Pricing notice

The consultation took place over May 19-June 16.

The coke strength after reaction (CSR) for this price has been amended to 65% from 62% to align more closely with the most common coke products traded in the spot market.

The specifications after the amendment are as follows:

MB-COA-0006 - Coke 65% CSR, fob China, $/tonne
Quality: 30-90mm; range 25-100mm
CSR: 65%; minimum 63%
Volatile matter: 1.5%; range 1-1.5%
Ash: 12.5%; range 11-13.5%
Sulphur: 0.65%; range 0.4-0.8%
Phosphorus: 0.035%
Cargo type: Non-blended
Basis: fob Tianjin
Quantity: 35,000 tonnes; minimum 5,000 tonnes
Laycan: Within 45 days
Publication: Weekly, Tuesday, at 7pm Singapore time

To provide feedback on this weekly assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Olivia Zhang/Paul Lim by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Olivia Zhang/Paul Lim, re: amendment to the specifications of Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
Copper elements ready to be used for the production of electric motors
Decarbonization must be across value chain, not just copper competition, Aurubis CEO says
The copper industry must work together to decarbonize procedures across the board to tackle the challenges of climate change while moves toward electrification will create a boom in copper demand, Aurubis chief executive officer Roland Harings has said
June 20, 2023
 · 
Albert MacKenzie
wind turbines up close
Climate change presents ‘once-in-a-century’ opportunity for commodities traders: TELF
In a highly energy-intensive and carbon-generative industry like ferro-chrome, producers naturally have a growing focus on their energy usage and emission levels and what they can do to mitigate them, especially while end users increasingly look to solidify their own green credentials
June 20, 2023
 · 
Claire Patel-Campbell
Pricing Notice
Annual review on FOEX methodology for PIX China Pulp Price Indices – Final Decision
(PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 19 and June 16, 2023 on the pricing methodology for its PIX China Pulp indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
June 20, 2023
DRI_Iron ore pellets close up
Cheap DRI hindering steel scrap use in India despite low-carbon push
The share of direct-reduced iron (DRI) being used by Indian induction furnaces and foundries has grown over the last month, despite efforts by a strong scrap lobby to use more of the secondary raw material to reduce carbon emissions in the country
June 19, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
Pricing Notice
Proposal to discontinue newsprint price coverage for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore
(PPI Asia) - Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to discontinue the assessments of newsprint prices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore to reflect low buying and consumption there after years of structural decline.
June 16, 2023
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Amendment to frequency of Fastmarkets’ European domestic stainless steel prices
After a 28-day consultation, Fastmarkets has amended the frequency of its price assessments for European domestic stainless steel from weekly to monthly.
June 16, 2023
 · 
Ross Yeo
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed