(AMM) NC county adopts new recycling rules

Elected officials in Robeson County, N.C., have voted in favor of more stringent requirements impacting metals recyclers. The new rules, which essentially mirror state laws, go into effect next month. The Robeson County Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance that will require recyclers to obtain more information from the seller, report certain transactions to an online service and require dealers to keep better records.

Scrapyards will now be required to keep records of each transaction, including a description of the property, the date of the sale and the amount paid. All transactions must be reported to the local sheriff’s office within 24 hours, and the recycler will have to maintain purchase records for a two-year period.

Pawn shops, also covered under the new regulation, will be required to report all transactions to the online service LeadsOnline. Metals recyclers will only be required to report sales online to the service as requested by the sheriff’s office.

Any proprietary property purchased by scrapyards lacking proof of ownership—such as stamped property owned by utilities, railroad rails or spikes and copper wire—will require the buyer to send a special report on to the sheriff.

Sellers also must be at least 18 years old and provide identification with a photograph. Failure to comply will result in a misdemeanor charge and a maximum fine of $200 per day.