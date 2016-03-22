AMNESTY REPORT: Metal Bulletin covers the impact on the cobalt industry

Following a report by Amnesty International alleging human rights abuses in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) artisanal cobalt industry, Metal Bulletin has published a series of in-depth articles and interviews on the issue.

The articles include an overview of the Amnesty report, “This Is What We Die For”, analysis of the report’s potential effect on the cobalt market, expert views and recommendations made to address the points made by Amnesty International.

To view the articles in our Amnesty Report series, please click on the following titles:

1. Amnesty report alleges human rights abuses in DRC artisanal cobalt industry

2. AMNESTY REPORT: Cobalt could be supported by iTSCi; funding concerns highlighted

3. AMNESTY REPORT: Comparing cobalt with conflict minerals

4. AMNESTY REPORT: NGO claims Huayou Cobalt failing in DRC due diligence; Huayou denies claims

5. AMNESTY REPORT: Physical checks, codes of conduct needed to guarantee abuse-free cobalt - Umicore

6. AMNESTY REPORT: EU conflict-minerals legislation should cover more than just 3TGs – Global Witness

7. AMNESTY REPORT: EICC pledges ‘collective effort’ to address abuse-affected cobalt

8. AMNESTY REPORT: Focus on cobalt supply chain could reshape the market

9. AMNESTY REPORT: OECD planning formal country reporting on mineral supply chains

10. AMNESTY REPORT: Mining companies explore ways to assist the artisans

11. EXPERT VIEW: Amnesty’s good intentions challenge the cobalt supply chain to do better – Darton Commodities director

12. AMNESTY REPORT: Volkswagen responds to NGO cobalt claims

13. AMNESTY REPORT: Lenovo, Tianjin Lishen deny supply chain link to Huayou Cobalt

14. AMNESTY REPORT: Sony says no ‘obvious’ DRC link to cobalt in its products

15. AMNESTY REPORT: ‘Impossible’ to say cobalt supplied is not from Katanga – Samsung SDI

16. AMNESTY REPORT – INTERVIEW: Cobalt supply chain should be audited, says SMR director

17. AMNESTY REPORT: Diversified miner ERG ‘working to change conditions of artisanal miners’

18. AMNESTY REPORT: Huayou Cobalt admits prior lack of awareness on human rights protection; vows to address issue

19. AMNESTY REPORT: CDI favours self-certification for cobalt supply chain

20. Huayou urges cobalt customers to back it as it promises due diligence

21. CCCMC calls for co-operation to tackle human rights abuses in DRC artisanal cobalt mining

22. AMNESTY REPORT: China’s cobalt refineries outline individual measures to oversee supply chain

23. AMNESTY REPORT: Huayou Cobalt will complete due diligence framework in a year

24. AMNESTY REPORT: Jinchuan responds to NGO cobalt claims

25. AMNESTY REPORT: Jiayuan uses two-channel cobalt procurement to ‘guarantee legitimate concentrates’

26. AMNESTY REPORT: Hanrui protects cobalt supply chain with audit panel

27. AMNESTY REPORT: Jiangxi supports independent cobalt supply chain audits

28. AMNESTY REPORT: Chinese cobalt refinery Wanbao responds to rights report

Stay on the Metal Bulletin website for more articles in our Amnesty Report series as they come in.

editorial@metalbulletin.com