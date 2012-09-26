Amplats attendance still below 20%; disciplinary action, dismissals threatened

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) is still reporting a turnout rate at its Rustenburg mines of less than 20% as industrial action continues, the company said on Wednesday September 26.

The company reiterated its stance that the strike is illegal, and added that disciplinary action will now be taken as of Thursday September 27 against those employees who fail to return to work.

“We have repeatedly urged our employees to come back to work and I do so again – I am making a personal appeal for all striking employees to return to work immediately,” Chris Griffith, ceo of Amplats, said in a statement.

“If our employees do not heed this call, we will simply have no choice but to begin disciplinary action tomorrow against any employees who remain on strike, and that action could lead to dismissals.”

He also reiterated the strength of the economic pressure at Rustenburg mining operations and that the mine’s future is already under review.

Amplats has said that the volume of platinum production lost from its Rustenburg operations since September 12 is now about 20,000 oz.

A hearing at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Tuesday September 25 was not related to the strike action, the company added.

“The CCMA hearing related solely to the memorandum submitted in mid-July by approximately 300 employees from Khusuleka Mine,” it said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all Rustenburg employees who are not reporting to work, including those at Khusuleka, are participating in an illegal strike.”

The memorandum called for wages of R16,070 ($1,952.97) per month, 22% more than the R12,500 per month being demanded by striking workers elsewhere in South Africa.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb