Andrea Hotter joins Metal Bulletin’s news team

Metal Bulletin Ltd, one of the world’s oldest and leading providers of commodity news and pricing information through its various products and websites, today announced the appointment of Andrea Hotter as Special Correspondent from September 2012. She will be based in our offices in New York.

Andrea has 16 years of experience covering the metal markets. She will be leaving her role as assistant managing editor, energy & commodities, for Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal, where she has worked since August 2005.

Previously, she was deputy editor of Metal Bulletin until August 1999, and subsequently worked for Bridge News, formerly Knight Ridder, before joining Mitsui Bussan Commodities as a broker.

“We are delighted to have Andrea on the team given she is one of the most experienced and accomplished journalists working within these markets,” Raju Daswani, md, said.

In her role as Special Correspondent, Andrea Hotter will continue to provide breaking news and views on the metal markets. She will also regularly interview leading industry executives, as well as writing analysis pieces and blogs, producing regular videos and playing a strong role in our development of social media.

She will report to Metal Bulletin’s editor Alex Harrison and American Metal Market’s editor-in-chief David Brooks.

“Andrea has a high profile in the industry, and an extensive network of contacts. Subscribers to both Metal Bulletin and American Metal Market will relish the stories and content that she’s going to be providing,” Harrison said.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of Metal Bulletin and AMM’s exciting growth plans. It’s an exciting time for the commodities industry in general,” Hotter said.