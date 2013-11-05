Anglo American axes 200 jobs at Dawson met coal mine

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

“The continuing low coal prices have placed considerable pressure on the profitability of the Dawson operation so we will be implementing some necessary changes to address the current financial state of the operation and improve productivity,” Aaron Puna, the gm of the Dawson mine, said in a statement on Monday November 4.

The company will undertake a redundancy process, which is expected to conclude by the end of November.

Puna added that Dawson remains one of the largest mines in Queensland with a workforce of about 1,200 people after the restructure.

The open-cut Dawson mine produces coking coal, semi-soft coking coal and thermal coal.

Anglo American reported a quarterly production record of 4.9 million tonnes of met coal during the September quarter, up 9% year-on-year.