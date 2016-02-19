ANGLO DIVESTMENT: The story so far on the sell-off programme

Anglo American will be divesting some of its portfolio as part of a radical restructuring programme to focus on its “priority 1 assets”. Here, view Metal Bulletin’s coverage of the move and what it will mean for the metals market.

Click on the articles below to track developments, and see discussion on which Anglo assets will be sold and the potential buyers.

1. Anglo American sets out ‘radical restructuring'; suspends dividend payments

2. Anglo has discussed exit from Samancor Manganese jv – Cutifani

3. Anglo mulls sale of Moranbah, Grosvenor, Kumba assets

4. Anglo American examines value of nickel assets as it considers sales

5. South32 would buy out Anglo for Samancor Manganese ‘at right price’

6. Tight financing precludes a rush for Anglo’s otherwise impressive nickel assets

7. Anglo nickel valuations diverge with conflicting price forecasts

