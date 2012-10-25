Anglo’s Kumba Iron Ore posts record production in Q3 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Production was 9% higher than in the April-June quarter, when output of 11.4 million tonnes was recorded. Output from Kolomela was 2.5 million tonnes, up by 44% from the previous quarter.

The Kolomela mine will reach full production capacity of 9 million tpy in 2013.

Output from the Sishen mine stood at 9.8 million tonnes, down by 7% on an annual basis, “as mining feedstock and quality constraints continued to affect plant throughput”, Anglo said.

The improvement plan had increased production slightly, however, by 300,000 tonnes from the previous quarter.

The first ore from Anglo’s Minas-Rio project in Brazil is expected to be produced in the second half of 2014, with capital expenditure for completion of the project at about $5.8 billion, the company said.