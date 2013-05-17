Anketell Port gets federal environmental approval

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This means that all primary environment approvals have now been granted for the mine, rail and port elements of Aquila’s West Pilbara iron ore project, the company said on Friday May 17.

Permission was granted by the Commonwealth Minister for Sustainability, Environment, Water, Population and Communities, after consent was given by the Western Australian State Minister for Environment earlier in February.

The port is expected to have a nominal iron ore export capacity of 350 million tpy.

The West Pilbara project has a total Jorc-compliant iron ore resource of 2.2 billion tonnes.

In February, Aquila put the iron ore project on hold until at least June 30 this year on disputes over budget with joint venture partner AMCI.