Annual Review of PIX Forest Biomass Finland Indices Methodology – Final Decision
(PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 11 and June 8, 2023, on the pricing methodology for its PIX Forest Biomass Finland indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank for the feedback received during the consultation period. It was fully supportive to our current methodology.
To summarize, this open consultation does not lead to material changes in the current methodology. A newly dated methodology document will be soon here.