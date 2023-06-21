Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Annual Review of PIX Forest Biomass Finland Indices Methodology – Final Decision

(PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 11 and June 8, 2023, on the pricing methodology for its PIX Forest Biomass Finland indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.

June 21, 2023
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank for the feedback received during the consultation period. It was fully supportive to our current methodology.

To summarize, this open consultation does not lead to material changes in the current methodology. A newly dated methodology document will be soon here.

What to read next
OCC - recovered paper - flattened paper containerboard boxes
OCC price drops prompt some Asian buyers to purchase while Indian buyers withdrew
Buyers opt for cheaper European recovered paper grades over more expensive US grades
June 21, 2023
 · 
Nick Chang
plywood wood panel
The Southern Pine plywood flat price streak is one for the record books
The market for Southern Pine plywood in the US was flat for nearly an entire quarter, until the trend ended in May this year
June 20, 2023
 · 
Eric Howald
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Amendment to specifications of Chinese metallurgical coke export price
Fastmarkets has made an amendment to the specifications of its Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment following a one-month consultation.
June 20, 2023
 · 
Olivia Zhang
Pricing Notice
Annual review on FOEX methodology for PIX China Pulp Price Indices – Final Decision
(PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 19 and June 16, 2023 on the pricing methodology for its PIX China Pulp indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
June 20, 2023
Wooden Logs With Forest On Background
What is Argentina’s potential for large pulp projects?
The country has the potential to increase its cultivated forest areas to 3.7 million hectares
June 16, 2023
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
Proposal to discontinue newsprint price coverage for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore
(PPI Asia) - Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to discontinue the assessments of newsprint prices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore to reflect low buying and consumption there after years of structural decline.
June 16, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed