Annual Review of PIX Pellet Nordic Index - Final Decision
HELSINKI, January 11, 2023 (PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between November 25 and December 31, 2022 on the pricing methodology for its PIX Pellet Nordic index.
The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process
Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank for the feedback received during the consultation period. It was fully supportive to our current methodology.
To summarize, this open consultation does not lead to material changes in the current methodology. A newly dated methodology document will been soon posted.