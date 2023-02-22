Methodology Contact us Login

Annual Review of PIX Recovered Paper Indices Methodology – Open Consultation

HELSINKI, February 22, 2023 (PIX Pulp and Paper indices) – Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Recovered Paper Europe and Germany price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.

February 22, 2023
Recovered paper

This consultation, which is open until March 22, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ (IOSCO) Principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency. Please find the current methodology for the FOEX PIX Recovered Paper price indices here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.foex@fastmarkets.com, with the respective subject heading “PIX Recovered Paper Review 2023”.

We treat feedback as anonymous. We share responses with the industry at the end of the consultation without attributing them in any way so as to protect the identity of respondents. Please specify whether your response is confidential, in which case we will not share it in any form.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by April 5, 2023, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

