Annual Review of PIX Sawn Softwood Timber Finland Indices - Final Decision
HELSINKI, February 17, 2023 (PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between January 18 and February 15, 2023 on the pricing methodology for its PIX Sawn Softwood Timber Finland indices.
The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank for the feedback received during the consultation period. It was fully supportive to our current methodology.
To summarize, this open consultation does not lead to material changes in the current methodology. A newly dated methodology document has been updated.