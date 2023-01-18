Annual review of the PIX NBSK Pulp US index in NORTH AMERICA – Final Decision
HELSINKI, December 9, 2022 (PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between October 30 and November 25, 2022 on the pricing methodology for its PIX US NBSK Gross price index in NORTH AMERICA. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank those who took the time to respond to the consultation. The comments received were fully supportive to our current methodology.
To summarize, this open consultation does not lead to material changes in the current methodology. A newly dated methodology document will be posted.