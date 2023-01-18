Annual review on Fastmarkets FOEX methodology for the PIX Pellet Nordic Index - Open Consultation

The consultation, which is open until December 31, 2022, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Fastmarkets FOEX proposes no changes in the current index methodology or specifications. Please find the current methodology for PIX Pellet Nordic price index here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.foex@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “PIX Pellet Nordic annual methodology review”.

We treat feedback as confidential. We share responses with the industry at the end of the consultation without attributing them in any way so as to protect the identity of respondents. Please specify whether your response is anonymous, in which case we will not share it in any form.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by January 13, 2023, on Fastmarkets FOEX website under Pricing Notices, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

