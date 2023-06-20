Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Annual review on FOEX methodology for PIX China Pulp Price Indices – Final Decision

(PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 19 and June 16, 2023 on the pricing methodology for its PIX China Pulp indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.

June 20, 2023
Pricing noticePulp

Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank those who took the time to respond to the consultation. The feedback was fully supportive of the current methodology.

To summarize, this open consultation does not lead to material changes in the current methodology. A newly dated methodology document will be posted here shortly.

What to read next
plywood wood panel
The Southern Pine plywood flat price streak is one for the record books
The market for Southern Pine plywood in the US was flat for nearly an entire quarter, until the trend ended in May this year
June 20, 2023
 · 
Eric Howald
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Amendment to specifications of Chinese metallurgical coke export price
Fastmarkets has made an amendment to the specifications of its Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment following a one-month consultation.
June 20, 2023
 · 
Olivia Zhang
Wooden Logs With Forest On Background
What is Argentina’s potential for large pulp projects?
The country has the potential to increase its cultivated forest areas to 3.7 million hectares
June 16, 2023
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
Proposal to discontinue newsprint price coverage for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore
(PPI Asia) - Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to discontinue the assessments of newsprint prices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore to reflect low buying and consumption there after years of structural decline.
June 16, 2023
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Amendment to frequency of Fastmarkets’ European domestic stainless steel prices
After a 28-day consultation, Fastmarkets has amended the frequency of its price assessments for European domestic stainless steel from weekly to monthly.
June 16, 2023
 · 
Ross Yeo
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Houston ferrous scrap consumer trend June 2023
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback on its publication of the consumer buying trend for Houston ferrous scrap prices following that market’s transition away from dealer selling in January 2023.
June 15, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed