APEX 2018: INTL FCStone, ABN Amro and Fastmarkets take top spots

In second place for base metals was Capital Economics’ Caroline Bain with an accuracy rating of 98.25%, while Fastmarkets was third with 96.75%. Citi and CLSA’s Andrew Driscoll were in joint fourth place with 96.69%.

In the precious metals category, Georgette Boele of ABN Amro was the overall winner with an accuracy rating of 97.29% for the year.

Again Caroline Bain of Capital Economics came second with 97.00% and SP Angel was third with 96.44%. Edward Meir of INTL FCStone took fourth place with 96.40% and in fifth place with an accuracy rating of 95.79% was Aakash Doshi and Nell Agate of Citi.

Individual base winners for 2018

The winner of the 2018 Fastmarkets Apex contest for aluminium was Edward Meir of INTL FCStone with an accuracy rating of 98.60%. INTL FCStone also won the nickel award for the year with 94.42% accuracy and was first for tin price predictions with an accuracy rating of 97.67%.

Capital Economics came first place for the copper price predictions with an accuracy rating of 98.96% and top of the lead leaderboard with 97.48%.

The 2018 winner for zinc was Casper Burgering of ABN Amro with an accuracy reading of 98.59%.

Individual precious winners for 2018

The gold winner was Georgette Boele of ABN Amro with an accuracy rating of 98.34%, while Capital Economics took the silver price prediction crown with 98.31%.

Georgette Boele of ABN Amro was also top of the platinum table with 98.31% accuracy – and top of the palladium table was SP Angel with 95.76%.

Raw material winners for 2018



Fastmarkets were top for coking coal with an accuracy rating of 97.46%.

In the iron ore category, Jefferies’ Hunter Hillcoat and Alex Smith took top spot for 2018 with an accuracy rating of 95.36%.

The final rankings for 2018 only include those participants who have taken part in every quarter of the Apex contest in 2018.