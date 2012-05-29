Apollo signs MOU port services for Commonwealth Hill project

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Apollo Minerals has signed a memorandum of understanding with Flinders Ports in South Australia in a bid to secure up to 2.5 million tpy of capacity for the export of iron ore from the company’s Commonwealth Hill iron ore project.

The company will assess the feasibility of exporting from the existing Port Adelaide facilities and the new Port Pirie, the company said on Tuesday May 29.

A total of 153,482 tonnes of iron ore were exported via Port Adelaide in April 2012, up from 146,346 tonnes in March, according to Flinders Ports data.

Earlier in May, India’s Jindal Steel bought a 9.25% stake in Apollo in a move to capitalise on the Commonwealth Hill project.

