April crude steel production in Spain down 15% year-on-year

Spanish crude steel production fell significantly in April compared with the same month in 2011, the National Spanish steel association (UNESID) said in a statement on Tuesday, May 29.

UNESID recorded steel production in the Spain at 1.2 million tonnes, 15% down on April 2011.

The drop, UNESID said, was in line with the general fall in output seen in the first quarter of 2012.

Crude steel production in Spain also fell month-on-month, down from March’s recorded 1.4 million tonnes.

UNESID added that production levels so far this year were shaping up to mirror historic lows reached in 2009, after the recession had hit Europe, with the production of only 14.7 million tonnes of crude steel in the past 12 months reflecting the poor economic situation in Spain.

