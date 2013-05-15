Aquila sees increased resource in Bowen Basin met coal projects

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Its Talwood coking coal project, located approximately 35km north of Moranbah, now has a total JORC coal resource of 434.9 million tonnes, up from 246.5 million tonnes, the Australian miner said on Wednesday May 15.

The project is expected to produce low-ash coking coal and thermal coal products.

Its Walton pulverised coal injection (PCI) coal project, located approximately 175km west of Rockhampton, saw its JORC coal resource updated to 46.6 million tonnes.

Aquila plans to produce low-volatile PCI products at Walton, the statement noted.