ArcelorMittal appoints Bill Scotting as ceo of mining division

Kukielski will be leaving the company on August 3 to “take up a new opportunity”, ArcelorMittal said on Friday June 14. He has been ceo of ArcelorMittal Mining since December 2008.

Scotting will focus on completing the company’s growth plans to reach iron ore capacity of 84 million tonnes by 2015, he said in the statement.

Scotting currently holds the position of executive vp, member of the management committee and head of strategy. He is also a member of the group’s investment allocation committee and group risk management committee.

He joined Mittal Steel in 2002 to lead its performance enhancement activities and was co-leader of the integration office following the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel.

Previously, he held positions at Mckinsey & Company, BHP Steel, CRU International, Mascott Partnership and Pioneer Concrete.

Scotting will report to ArcelorMittal ceo and chairman Lakshmi Mittal.

Separately, the company has appointed Marc Vereecke as coo of its ACIS segment reporting to Gonzalo Urquijo.

Vereecke is currently a member of the management committee and chief technology officer.

He joined the company in 1984 as a process specialist in the metallurgical department in Gent and was appointed head of the product control department in 1992 and project manager for steelworks in 1995.

He became head of galvanizing business in 1996 and moved to the customer relations department in 2005. He was later promoted to vice president of ArcelorMittal and ceo ArcelorMittal Gent in June 2008.

The world’s biggest steelmaker posted underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $1.57 billion for the first quarter of this year, up 0.5% from the final quarter of 2012, but 26% lower year-on-year.

Its mining division accounts for more than a quarter of its Ebitda.

ArcelorMittal expects to complete the C$2.1-billion ($2.06 billion) expansion of its iron ore concentrator at Mount Wright in northern Quebec, Canada, by the end of the first half of 2013, bringing its capacity to 24 million tpy.

In Liberia, the steel major is mulling different beneficiation options at its Yekepa iron ore mine as part of a $1.5-billion expansion of its operations.