ArcelorMittal Brazilian crude steel output down 12% in 2012

At ArcelorMittal Tubarão, in the country’s south-eastern Espírito Santo state, crude steel production dropped by 18.5% to 4.4 million tonnes, down from 5.4 million tonnes a year earlier, the world’s largest steelmaker said in its 2012 annual report.

The company did not indicate any reasons for the decline, but most of it was probably a result of maintenance work at Tubarão’s blast furnaces No1 and No3.

Long-steel maker ArcelorMittal Brasil, meanwhile, produced 3.4 million tonnes of crude steel, down by 2.9% from 3.5 million tonnes in 2011.

It rolled a total of 3.3 million tonnes of long steel products in 2012, of which 0.6 million tonnes were processed to manufacture wire goods. In 2011, it rolled 3.4 million tonnes.

ArcelorMittal Brasil includes one integrated plant (João Monlevade), three mini-mills (Juiz de Fora, Piracicaba and the Cariacica plants), one re-rolling unit (Itaúna), nine wire facilities and three plants that produce transformed goods.

The steelmaker did not reveal output figures for its Vega do Sul flat-steel rolling mill, in the country’s southern Santa Catarina state, in its annual report.

Latin America

In Mexico, flat steel producer ArcelorMittal Lázaro Cárdenas saw its crude steel output decline to 2.1 million tonnes last year from 2.4 million tonnes in 2011.

Crude steel production at ArcelorMittal’s Mexican long steel operation, Las Truchas, was unchanged at 1.5 million tonnes in 2012.

Crude steel output at ArcelorMittal’s Acindar steelworks in Argentina, and at Point Lisas in Trinidad, was also stable, at 1.4 million tonnes and 0.6 million tonnes, respectively.