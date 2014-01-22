ArcelorMittal preparing to start API production in Saudi Arabia

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Once operational, ArcelorMittal Jubail will be the largest seamless tubular products mill in the Middle East, with installed rolling capacity of more than 600,000 tpy, the company said.

“Primary products will include oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in oil and gas extraction, and line pipe used in the transmission of energy products,” it said. “Operations will include hot billet piercing and sizing, as well as comprehensive finishing and testing facilities including heat treating, upsetting, hydrostatic testing, and end finishing/threading.”

“ArcelorMittal Jubail is a joint venture between the world’s largest steel company, ArcelorMittal, and Al-Tanmiah Company for Industrial and Commercial Investment. Total project investment is in excess of $900 million, and the facility will employ over 600 people once fully operational”, it added.

