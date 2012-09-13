ArcelorMittal to present lattice tower technology at Wind Energy 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The steel producer will present at Wind Energy 2012, alongside industry expert and researcher Professor Holger Lange, speaking on the cost-effectiveness of lattice towers, including the design and building and maintenance aspects.

ArcelorMittal’s Long Carbon Europe division is “now offering a breakthrough solution through lattice towers made from its purpose-made steel sections and standard profiles, including large angle products for high lattice wind towers,” the company explained.

Steel lattice towers are generally lower in cost than other materials, generate more power because they capture higher wind speeds with their greater height, are significantly lighter, require less bulky foundations and have the lowest life-cycle costs for sustainable energy production.

In 2011, ArcelorMittal supplied more than 4 million tonnes of steel for energy infrastructure projects.

Wind Energy 2012 takes place on September 18-22, at Husum in north-west Germany, with about 1,200 exhibitors from 30 countries, including wind turbine manufacturers, wind turbine component suppliers, operators, planning offices and power networks.

