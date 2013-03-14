Arch Coal’s US mines win safety, environmental awards

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The Missouri-based company’s Appalachian operations earned eight safety and environmental awards in West Virginia.

Its operations and facilities gained five West Virginia Mountaineer Guardian Awards for exemplary safety records during 2012.

Three of Arch’s operations received environmental awards from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

The company’s West Elk mine in Colorado also earned two awards for safety and environmental excellence.

“Safety and responsibility are deep-rooted values at Arch and these external recognitions highlight our employees’ dedication and leadership,” president and ceo John Eaves said.