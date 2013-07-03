Argentina targets car output of 1 million vehicles a year, minister says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

“We are very close to reaching an annual production of 900,000 cars, and we will go to a million,” Giorgi said.

An output of 900,000 vehicles this year would represent an increase of nearly 18% from the 764,495 cars produced in Argentina last year.

Giorgi was commenting on figures released by Argentina’s automotive dealers association, Acara, which reported local sales of 498,620 cars in the first half this year, up by 8.3% from the same period in 2012.

This was the “best first half” ever in Argentina, according to Acara.

In June alone, local sales reached 73,349 units, up 5.2% year-on-year.

Argentina’s automobile manufacturers association, Adefa, is expected to release official production figures soon.