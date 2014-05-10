Argentina’s car production down 22% in April

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The sector produced 59,165 units last month, compared with 75,496 vehicles in April 2013.

However, production was up.5% compared with March 2014.

Vehicle sales to the domestic market reached 51,346 units in April, down 40% compared with the 85,533 vehicles sold in the corresponding month in 2013.

Compared with March 2014, domestic car sales increased by 3.2%.

The sector’s exports came to 32,579 vehicles, down by 21.6% year-on-year, but up by 12.5% month-on-month.

Argentina’s automotive industry is seeing lower demand in both local and export markets, according to Adefa.

“In the first four months of the year, the automotive sector saw a contraction in its main variables,” it said.

From January to April, auto production in Argentina came to 206,581 units, a 17.9% decline compared with the same period in 2013.

And domestic sales were down by 29.8% in the same comparison, to 202,652 units, while exports fell by 18.6%, to 106,827 units.

Steel components make up about 55.7% of a vehicle’s weight and represent around 7.9% of its sales value.