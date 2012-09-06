Argentina’s car production down by 5.9% in August
New car output in Argentina fell by 5.9% in August compared with the corresponding month last year, to total 79,664 units, according to the country’s carmakers’ group, Adefa.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Sales to the local market came to 73,595 vehicles last month, down by 9.3% year-on-year.
These sales include both domestically produced and imported units, Adefa noted.
Argentinian carmakers exported 35,853 vehicles in August, 34.8% fewer than in the corresponding month in 2011.
Adefa president Viktor Klima observed that, despite the negative performance seen last month, “measures adopted by Brazil [to stimulate the local car industry] have been gradually affecting Argentina’s output and exports in a positive way”.
The Brazilian market takes about 80% of Argentina’s exports.
Compared with July’s figure of 28,483 cars, last month’s vehicle exports increased by 25.9%.