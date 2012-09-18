Argentina’s crude steel, HRC outputs down in August

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Production of crude steel came to 379,900 tonnes, against 489,500 tonnes a year earlier, according to the figures published by the country’s steel association, Acero Argentino.

This decline was due to planned maintenance works started by Argentinian steelmakers in July, which continued into August.

This work also affected production of hot rolled steel in August, falling by 19.8% year-on-year, the group said.

Hot rolled steel output declined from 499,600 tonnes to 400,500 tonnes.

Acero Argentino noted that finished steel sales to the domestic market were not affected by these declines, since mills built up inventories before proceeding with their maintenance operations.

Production of cold rolled steel totalled 122,900 tonnes in August, up by 5.5% year-on-year.