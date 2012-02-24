Argentina’s crude steel output drops in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Argentina’s crude steel output fell 12.8% in January to 396,800 tonnes from 454,800 tonnes in December 2011, domestic steel assn Acero Argentino said.

The reduction is due to planned maintenance works carried out by steelmakers during the period, the group explained.

Compared with January 2011, last month’s crude steel output increased by 9.8% from 361,500 tonnes.

In 2011, Argentina’s crude steel production hit a record high of 5.61 million tonnes, surpassing pre-2008 crisis levels.

Argentinian mills produced 271,400 tonnes of hot rolled coil in January, down by 35.9% over December’s volume at 423,300 tonnes.

In a year-on-year comparison HRC output decreased by 29.6% last month, from 385,500 tonnes.

Output of cold rolled coil declined by 9.9% month-on-month in January to 113,500 tonnes from 125,900 tonnes.

Compared with 2011, CRC production in January dropped by 9.1%, from 124,800 tonnes, according to Acero Argentino.

