Argentina’s crude steel output up 19% in February

Output stood at 380,300 tonnes, up from the 320,800 tonnes produced in February 2013, the figures released on Thursday March 20 showed.

On a monthly comparison, production was down by 4.2%, due to the lower number of working days in February, the group said.

Production of hot rolled steel reached 361,200 tonnes in February, a 2.1% increase year-on-year, while cold rolled steel output rose by 19.7% in the same comparison, to 115,200 tonnes.

Month-on-month, hot rolled steel output fell by 7.3%, while production of cold rolled steel dropped by 6.9%, according to Acero Argentino.