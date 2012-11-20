Arrium ceo Plummer will step down in 2013

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Geoff Plummer will leave his role as its ceo next year, it said.

Arrium said it had begun a succession plan under which Plummer would stay with the company until the end of 2013, if necessary, while a successor is found.

Plummer has been ceo of Arrium, formerly known as Onesteel, for nine years.

“The timeframe provides a natural conclusion to Geoff’s term which began with Project Magnet and the initial move into the export iron ore market.

“It will conclude with the ramp-up of the iron ore expansion, the further consolidation of the mining consumables business and will also have seen significant restructuring of the steel and recycling businesses,” chairman Peter Smedley said.