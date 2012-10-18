Arrium sells first iron ore from Southern Iron in South Australia

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The sale was made via rail to Darwin, the Australian miner and steelmaker said on Thursday October 18.

But Arrium expects to export ore through the company’s expanded Whyalla Port during the current quarter.

“Work to more than double the export sales capacity of our Whyalla Port to 13 million tpy is tracking in line with [our] plan, and we still expect to make the first sales from Southern Iron through Whyalla later this quarter,” managing director and ceo Geoff Plummer said.

Arrium expects its iron ore sales to reach 11 million tpy by mid-2013 and around 12 million tpy by August 2013. The company is currently exporting around 6 million tpy.

