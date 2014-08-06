Asean’s steel consumption up 7.7% to 63.1m tonnes in 2013

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This is a downward revision of its preliminary figure of 64.9 million tonnes released in May.

The growth rate is lower than the 11.8% recorded in 2012, the regional steel group noted in its report released on July 31.

Domestic production in Asean stagnated at 25.5 million tonnes in 2013, edging up by only 0.1% year-on-year. Imports, on the other hand, surged 11.4% year-on-year to 44.9 million tonnes during the period, while exports were up by just 1.2% at 7.3 million tonnes.

Seaisi also gave an update on the 2013 steel demand situation of its supporting members –Australia, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan – in its report.

Australia’s apparent steel consumption plunged 17.1% year-on-year to just below 6 million tonnes in 2013.

Its domestic production sank by almost 680,000 tonnes to 4.4 million tonnes during the year. Imports declined 21% year-on-year to 2.2 million tonnes, while exports contracted 1.8% over the same period to 583,000 tonnes.

Japan’s steel demand picked up from a 0.6% drop in 2012 to register a year-on-year rise of 2.1% in 2013 at 65.7 million tonnes.

Its domestic output in 2013 was up moderately by 2.3% to nearly 97 million tonnes. Imports declined 4.2% to 4.8 million tonnes, while exports were up by 1.6% to 36 million tonnes.

South Korea consumed 54.5 million tonnes of steel last year, a 3.7% year-on-year dip. This followed a 4% year-on-year decline in 2012.

The country’s domestic production dropped 2.6% to 65 million tonnes last year. Imports fell 6.2% to 16 million tonnes, while exports dipped 2.6% to 26.6 million tonnes.

Taiwan’s steel demand dipped 1% on the year to 17.8 million tonnes in 2013.

Its domestic production was relatively flat at 24 million tonnes, while imports were up by 21% year-on-year to 4 million tonnes. Exports also increased by 8% year-on-year to 10 million tonnes.