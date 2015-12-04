ASIA ZINC SNAPSHOT: Premium up amid Chinese production cuts
Key data from December 3 pricing session in Aisa.
Singapore in-warehouse
|
Premium November 26
|
Premium Dec 3
|
Change to midpoint of range
|
Midpoint % change
|
$55-95
|
$70-130
|
+25
|
+33%
Johor in-warehouse
|
Premium August 28
|
Premium Dec 3
|
Change to midpoint of range
|
Midpoint % change
|
$55-95
|
$70-130
|
+25
|
+33%
Key drivers
- China’s top ten zinc producers cut output by 500,000 tonnes going into 2016.
- Suppliers are reluctant to sell.
Key quotes
“The zinc premium is strong, and offers by producers are reaching $130-140 per tonne cif Asia.” - Trader
“Deals are being closed at $70-130 per tonne, but the market is slow.” - Trader
“The zinc market is mixed: the market is sluggish, but the zinc premium is rising with suppliers reluctant to sell.” - Trader
“One order to Taiwan was concluded at $150 per tonne for 125 tonnes of the cargo, I heard.” - Trader
Anna Xu
anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com