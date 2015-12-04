ASIA ZINC SNAPSHOT: Premium up amid Chinese production cuts

Key data from December 3 pricing session in Aisa.

Singapore in-warehouse

Premium November 26 Premium Dec 3 Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change $55-95 $70-130 +25 +33%

Johor in-warehouse

Premium August 28 Premium Dec 3 Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change $55-95 $70-130 +25 +33%



Key drivers

- China’s top ten zinc producers cut output by 500,000 tonnes going into 2016.

- Suppliers are reluctant to sell.

Key quotes

“The zinc premium is strong, and offers by producers are reaching $130-140 per tonne cif Asia.” - Trader

“Deals are being closed at $70-130 per tonne, but the market is slow.” - Trader

“The zinc market is mixed: the market is sluggish, but the zinc premium is rising with suppliers reluctant to sell.” - Trader

“One order to Taiwan was concluded at $150 per tonne for 125 tonnes of the cargo, I heard.” - Trader

