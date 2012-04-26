ASIAN FUTURES: So you want to trade HKMEx copper?
Interested in trading the arbitrage, or fixing copper prices in renminbi? You want to trade HKMEx copper?
Key questions to answer if you want to trade HKMEx’s 5-tonne copper contract when it launches.
- Does your broker’s electronic trading platform give you access to HKMEx?
- Can your back office process a contract indexed in yuan but settled in USD?
- Is your broker a clearing member of HKMEx?
- Both LME and HKMEx clear LCH. Will your broker give you margin offset between LME and HKMEx?
- How soon till you can answer yes to all of the above?