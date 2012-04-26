Contact Us Login

ASIAN FUTURES: So you want to trade HKMEx copper?

Interested in trading the arbitrage, or fixing copper prices in renminbi? You want to trade HKMEx copper?

April 26, 2012 02:57 PM

Key questions to answer if you want to trade HKMEx’s 5-tonne copper contract when it launches.

  • Does your broker’s electronic trading platform give you access to HKMEx?
  • Can your back office process a contract indexed in yuan but settled in USD?
  • Is your broker a clearing member of HKMEx?
  • Both LME and HKMEx clear LCH. Will your broker give you margin offset between LME and HKMEx?
  • How soon till you can answer yes to all of the above?
