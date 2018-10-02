ASIAN MORNING BRIEF 02/10: LME base metals prices mixed; Q4 MJP aluminium premium established; Three Castleton Commodities traders to join Mercuria

Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were mixed at the close of trading on Monday October 1 after some forecast-missing economic data from China. Read more in our live futures report.

Here are how prices looked at the close of trading:



Premiums for the supply of aluminium to main Japanese ports (MJP) in the fourth quarter of 2018 have settled at $103 per tonne over the LME cash price, sources directly involved in the negotiations disclosed to Fastmarkets MB.

Three base metals traders at Castleton Commodities International (CCI) will leave to join Mercuria and build up the company’s global aluminium, copper and zinc books, Fastmarkets learned on October 1.

Chinese lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium announced on September 28 that it reached a strategic cooperation agreement with BMW to supply the German automaker with lithium compounds.

Fastmarkets MB will not publish price assessments for steel products in China from October 1-5, 2018, due to the week-long National Day holidays.

Turkey exported 356,568 tonnes of flat steel products in August, the latest figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute show.

Radoslaw Zalozinski has left his position as an executive director at Polish copper producer KGHM after 19 years with the group, Fastmarkets learned on October 1.

The European Commission has begun an anti-dumping investigation into imported steel welded tubes, pipes and hollow profiles of square or rectangular cross-section originating from Macedonia, Russia and Turkey.

