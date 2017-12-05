ASIAN MORNING BRIEF 05/12: Base metals prices mostly lose ground; European antimony prices rise; LME-listed warehouse companies diversifying

Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were mostly lower at the close on Monday December 4, with zinc falling 2.1%. Read more in our live futures report.

Here are how prices looked at 6.15pm London time.

Antimony prices climbed in Europe last week due to tightening availability of material with both grades now at parity, while the Chinese market slowed down.

Spot copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TCs/RCs) continued to trend lower over the past two weeks as market buyers and sellers gathered to discuss 2018 annual contracts in Shanghai.

Warehouse companies operating LME-listed sheds have been diversifying away from pure exchange-based business during the past two years to combat the threat of shrinking margins and dwindling stocks associated with tougher rules and controls.

The gallium market will be significantly buoyed by supply cuts and demand recovery, while the demand outlook is bullish in the market, sources told Metal Bulletin at the Global Minor Metals Forum late last week.

Digitization and blockchain developments are touted as the solutions to warehouse receipt fraud and for boosting metals trade financing, but the adoption of such solutions in Asia could prove uneven.

Low-grade manganese ore prices continued to fall last week while Chinese imports offset the effect of rising silico-manganese futures prices.

China’s silicon metal export price plunged in Metal Bulletin’s latest assessment, with export traders lowering their offers to secure bookings.

Metal Bulletin wraps up seven key things learned at the Global Minor Metals Forum in Chengdu city, in China’s Sichuan province, from November 28-30.

Chinese ferro-silicon prices have been steady during the past week, consolidating increases from a run higher through November. The European market has risen, with the top end of the trading range moving up due to new trades and more buoyant sentiment.