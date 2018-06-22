ASIAN MORNING BRIEF 06/22: Zinc prices slide by more than 2%; LME delists WWS; Rusal restarts Guinea alumina refinery

Zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange fell by more than 2% by the close of trading on Thursday June 21, while sister metal lead struggled to find support amid an intensified trade war between China and the United States. Read more in our live futures report.

The LME has decided to delist Worldwide Warehouse Solutions (WWS) after a careful monitoring of the company’s financial situation, Metal Bulletin reported on Thursday.

UC Rusal has restarted its Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea after production was halted there six years ago.

South African miner Tharisa is predicting that Zimbabwe will become a significant player in the high-grade chrome ore market.

Australian-Chinese miner MMG said that it will sell its Sepon copper mining asset in Laos to a Chinese gold miner for $275 million.

The US has agreed to exemptions from Section 232 tariffs for some steel products from five countries, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

Japan has requested dispute consultations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding South Korean anti-dumping duties levied on stainless steel bars from the country, according to the WTO.

US rebar import prices are up on limited metal supply, with European exporters reluctant to compete with cheaper and limited Turkish rebar.

