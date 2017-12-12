ASIAN MORNING BRIEF 12/12: Copper, nickel star performers as LME metals mostly rebound; ferro-chrome prices regain ground in China; antimony prices up

Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were mostly higher at the close on Monday December 11, with copper and nickel the standout performers. Read more in our live futures report.

Here are how prices looked at the end of the day on Monday.

Chrome ore and domestic ferro-chrome prices have rebounded in China as the country’s stainless steel sector strengthens.

European antimony prices edged higher last week due to tightening availability, with both grades remaining at parity while the Chinese market started to recover slowly.

In the bullish frenzy spurred by the hype surrounding electric vehicles in the days following LME Week, one key metal was seemingly, and surprisingly, unaffected by the trend: copper.

The accounting head of Noble Group has departed the commodities trading company, which is still suffering impairment losses stemming from an asset revaluation, Metal Bulletin has learned.

Steel demand in the Middle East will keep growing in 2018 and beyond, but the region needs trade protection measures to support local producers, according to United Arab Emirates-based Al Ghurair Iron & Steel.

China’s silicon export price rebounded in Metal Bulletin’s pricing session last week, while the European market was subdued.

Chinese ferro-silicon prices have reached a 10-year high while the European spot market continues to rally higher, with the US following suit.

China’s vehicle production and sales rose both on an annual basis and sequentially in November.

