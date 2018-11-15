ASIAN MORNING BRIEF 15/11: LME base metals move higher on crude oil rebound; MJP primary aluminium stocks down in October, Marubeni says; ICDX tin trades halt due to supply disruptions

Base metal prices on the London Metal Exchange were predominantly higher at the close of trading on Wednesday November 14, boosted by a steady rebound in global benchmark crude oil futures and a marginal retreat in the United States’ dollar index. Read more in our live futures report.

Primary aluminium stocks at the three main Japanese ports (MJP) of Osaka, Nagoya and Yokohama slipped by 1% month on month in October, the latest data from major Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp show.

Tin trades on the Indonesia Commodity & Derivatives Exchange have completely halted due to significant supply disruptions in the country, Fastmarkets heard on Wednesday.

The first deals for 2019 special high-grade zinc supply in Europe point to a decline in the annual zinc premium compared with last year but Nyrstar’s financial troubles are complicating negotiations and raising concerns that supply might turn out to be tighter than anticipated.

Southern European domestic prices for hot-rolled coil (HRC) fell over the past week, sources said on Wednesday.

European prices for mesh-quality wire rod rose across the northern and southern parts of the continent on Wednesday, with the volume available in the EU’s import quota continuing to go down.