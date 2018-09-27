ASIAN MORNING BRIEF 27/09: Zinc prices rise on LME despite bearish views on base metals; Codelco to raise volumes to US by 15% in 2019; Santander zinc mine in Peru disrupted by local protest

Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were mostly lower at the close of trading on Wednesday September 26, with zinc trading positively despite continued bearish sentiment across the complex. Read more in our live futures report.

Chilean miner Codelco is viewing the United States as an increasingly attractive destination for its copper cathodes and plans to increase shipments of the metal to the country by 15% in 2019 at a premium that is a half-cent-per-lb higher than this year’s premium, Metal Bulletin has learned.

Production and sales from Trevali Mining’s Santander mining operations in Peru have been negatively affected after output was halted by a local community protest, the zinc miner said on Wednesday September 26.

Global crude steel production volumes rose year on year in August, World Steel Association data show.

Prices in the seaborne coking coal spot market took another tumble on Wednesday following lower offers during the day.

Swedish steelmaker SSAB appointed Johnny Sjöström to head of its special steel division, the company said.

