ASIAN MORNING BRIEF 28/09: NFEx to be liquidated; Ganfeng Lithium investing in Mahong plant to increase production; Aluminium premium in Rotterdum posts third gain in row

Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were mostly lower at the close of trading on Thursday September 27, pressured by a stronger dollar.

Non-Ferrous Exchange Markets (NFEx Markets) will be liquidated following a petition to wind up the company, according to official public records.

China’s Ganfeng Lithium will invest in its Mahong plant, in the industrial development zone of Xinyu, Jiangxi province, to increase production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide to 25,000 tonnes per year, the company said.

The aluminium Rotterdam duty-unpaid premium logged a third consecutive decline on Thursday, according to Metal Bulletin’s assessment.

Austrian special steelmaker Voestalpine has restarted one of its blast furnaces at its plant in Linz, northern Austria, after replacing the interior lining of the furnace.

The import price for hot-briquetted iron in Italy rose this week, with offers for high-quality and more expensive material heard.

Southeast Asian billet prices edged down this week due to low domestic pricing for finished long steel and a sustained weakness in the region’s currency.

