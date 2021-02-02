Assmang follows Transnet in declaring force majeure

Assmang’s notice refers to immediate vessels that will be slightly delayed due to rail closures caused by severe rain and flooding, Fastmarkets understands.

Transnet declared force majeure on Friday January 29 after rains washed away parts of the rail infrastructure and left other areas underwater.

Fastmarkets reported on Monday that fellow manganese miner UMK had confirmed it had declared force majeure for affected shipments.

South Africa’s heavy rains started in December and escalated in late January.

Transnet confirmed in an emailed statement to Fastmarkets on Monday that it had repaired the affected rail lines over the weekend and reopened on Sunday.

The rains continue, however, leaving miners facing the possibility of further delays, sources said.