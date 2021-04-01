AT A GLANCE: Ganfeng Lithium revenue up 3.4% in 2020

In brief



Total Revenue: 5.52 billion yuan ($841.2 million), up by 3.41% year on year

Revenue in domestic Chinese market: 3.92 billion yuan, up by 11.89% year on year

Revenue in international market: 1.60 billion yuan, down by 12.79% year on year

Net profit: 402.22 million yuan, down by 42.08% year on year



Output

54,312 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), up by 0.13% year on year

Sales

63,013 tonnes of LCE, up by 30.13% year on year

Stocks

5,938 tonnes of LCE, down by 59.44% year on year