AT A GLANCE: Ganfeng Lithium revenue up 3.4% in 2020

A summary of China-headquartered Ganfeng Lithium’s 2020 annual report, released by the company on Wednesday March 31.

April 01, 2021 03:52 AM
By Susan Zou
In brief

  • Total Revenue: 5.52 billion yuan ($841.2 million), up by 3.41% year on year
  • Revenue in domestic Chinese market: 3.92 billion yuan, up by 11.89% year on year
  • Revenue in international market: 1.60 billion yuan, down by 12.79% year on year
  • Net profit: 402.22 million yuan, down by 42.08% year on year


Output
54,312 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), up by 0.13% year on year

Sales
63,013 tonnes of LCE, up by 30.13% year on year

Stocks
5,938 tonnes of LCE, down by 59.44% year on year

