AT A GLANCE: Ganfeng Lithium revenue up 3.4% in 2020
A summary of China-headquartered Ganfeng Lithium’s 2020 annual report, released by the company on Wednesday March 31.
In brief
- Total Revenue: 5.52 billion yuan ($841.2 million), up by 3.41% year on year
- Revenue in domestic Chinese market: 3.92 billion yuan, up by 11.89% year on year
- Revenue in international market: 1.60 billion yuan, down by 12.79% year on year
- Net profit: 402.22 million yuan, down by 42.08% year on year
Output
54,312 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), up by 0.13% year on year
Sales
63,013 tonnes of LCE, up by 30.13% year on year
Stocks
5,938 tonnes of LCE, down by 59.44% year on year