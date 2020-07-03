AT A GLANCE: Lithium miner Galaxy doubles Q2 lithium concentrate production vs Q1
A summary of Australia-based lithium miner Galaxy Resources Ltd’s operational results for the second quarter of 2020.
In brief
- The Mt Cattlin operations in Western Australia produced approximately 31,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of lithium concentrate in the second quarter, up by 116% quarter on quarter and in line with full-year production guidance.
- During the first quarter, the Mt Cattlin site underwent a six-week planned outage aimed at drawing down inventories and prioritizing low-grade ore for processing.
- A total of 41,755 wet metric tonnes (wmt) of lithium concentrate was shipped during the second quarter. This included the delayed shipment of 15,758 wmt sold in late 2019 but shipped early in the quarter at the request of Galaxy’s customers.
- The development of the Sal de Vida lithium brine project in Argentina advanced to the design phase. On-site pilot plant operations are due to start in the near term,Galaxy said in a release dated Thursday July 2.
Key figures for Q2 2020
(quarter-on-quarter % change)
Lithium concentrate production:
31,000 dmt (up by 116%)
Lithium concentrate shipments:
41,755 wmt