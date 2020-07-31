AT A GLANCE: Orocobre’s Q2 lithium production, sales tumble on Covid-19 shutdowns

In brief



Orocobre attributed the drop in production and sales to the Covid-19-related temporary plant shutdown, reduced operating rates and the scaling of production to sales demand. Brine production, pond management and product deliveries continued throughout the quarter without significant interruption.

Decreasing sales and average price were the result of continuing weak demand and aggressive competitor pricing.

Cash costs for the quarter of $3,920 per tonne was the best achieved for three years excluding the export tax of $151 per tonne and Covid-19 related costs of $940,000 related to the temporary shutdown and other support measures.

The company continues to follow bio-security measures and daily monitoring of employee and contractor health with contingency planning in place should Covid-19 be detected within the workforce.

Orocobre brought forward planned maintenance to mid-July to reduce the potential of exposure during the height of the infections.

Key figures for Q2

Lithium carbonate production

2,511 tonnes, -27% year on year from 3,455 tonnes, -8% quarter on quarter from 2,732 tonnes

Lithium carbonate sales volume

1,601 tonnes, -53% year on year from 3,387 tonnes, -36% quarter on quarter from 2,518 tonnes

Average price achieved

$3,913 per tonne, -52% year on year from $8,220 per tonne, -36% quarter on quarter from $4,810 per tonne