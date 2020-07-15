AT A GLANCE: Qinghai Lake Lithium output jumps 62% in H1; 20,000 tpy project 75% complete
A summary of China Qinghai-based lithium producer Qinghai Lake Lithium’s output and sales in the first half of 2020, according to its parent company’s announcement on Wednesday July 15.
In brief
- Qinghai Lake Lithium production rose in the first half of2020 on a yearly basis but sales dipped.
- Parent company Qinghai Salt Lake said Qinghai Lake Lithium is running operations normally and is operating a10,000-tonne production line for lithium carbonate.
- Qinghai Lake Lithium’s 20,000-tonnebattery-grade lithium carbonate project is 75% complete. Due to a shortage of construction funds and financing difficulties, the company has conducted product pre-sales and taken other steps to broaden financing channels and ensure the steady progress of the project.
- The project is expected to be completed by the end of2020 and enter trial production, provided funding issues are resolved.
Key figures for H1 2020
(year-on-year % change)
Lithium carbonate production:
5,801 tonnes (up by 62.2% from 3,577 tonnes)
Lithium carbonate sales:
3,972 tonnes (down by 7.8% from 4,306.5 tonnes)