ATI lowers July electric steel surcharge

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

ATI Allegheny Ludlum Corp., a division of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Technologies Inc., has lowered its grain-oriented electrical steel surcharge to $401 per ton ($20.05 per hundredweight) effective with July 1 shipments, down from $404 per ton ($20.20 per cwt) in June. AK Steel Corp. has kept its grain-oriented electrical steel surcharge at $360 per ton ($18 per cwt) for July, unchanged from June, according to the West Chester, Ohio-based company.