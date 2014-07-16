Atlas Iron opens Mt Webber mine

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The opening followed the start of mining activity in December last year and crushing and screening operations from last month. Haulage operations are expected to start at the end of this week.

Earlier this year, Atlas said the first haulage and shipment from the mine were expected in the June quarter.

Production at Mt Webber is running at a nominal rate of 3 million tpy and is expected to ramp up to 6 million tpy as the second phase of expansion starts by the end of this year, according to the statement.

“Mt Webber was one of the company’s lowest-cost mine developments with outstanding capital efficiency of $35 per annualised tonne of production and very competitive operating costs”, md Ken Brinsden said in the statement.

Atlas shipped a record 10.9 million tonnes of iron ore for the year ended June 30. Volumes were up by 47% year-on year and the company beat its target of 10.7 million tonnes.